Royal Bank of Canada Buys 1,984 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackbaud during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Blackbaud in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blackbaud in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 70.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 11.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLKB opened at $67.44 on Tuesday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.86 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,686.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.63. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLKB. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

In related news, insider Kevin Mcdearis sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $50,310.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,081,500.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $218,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,543 shares of company stock valued at $859,904 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

