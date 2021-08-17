Royal Bank of Canada Acquires New Position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GHACU)

Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GHACU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,458,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $3,960,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $3,706,000. Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $3,462,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,475,000.

OTCMKTS GHACU opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

