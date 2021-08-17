Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYN. Mathes Company Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 334,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after buying an additional 22,625 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 31,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund stock opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.27. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $14.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.

