Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Price Target Increased to C$44.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Home Capital Group to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$49.71.

TSE:HCG opened at C$42.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.47. Home Capital Group has a 1-year low of C$21.00 and a 1-year high of C$42.23.

In other Home Capital Group news, Senior Officer John Hong sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.19, for a total value of C$59,045.46.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

