Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$47.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EIF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$48.50 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Exchange Income currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$48.10.

Exchange Income stock opened at C$42.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.98, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of C$29.77 and a 52 week high of C$42.81. The firm has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 29.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.66%.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

