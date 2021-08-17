ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 239,300 shares, a decline of 33.0% from the July 15th total of 357,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 119.7 days.

Several research firms have commented on ATSAF. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$44.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$45.00 to C$51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATSAF opened at $35.06 on Tuesday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $35.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.19.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

