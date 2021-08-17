ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2021

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 239,300 shares, a decline of 33.0% from the July 15th total of 357,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 119.7 days.

Several research firms have commented on ATSAF. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$44.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$45.00 to C$51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATSAF opened at $35.06 on Tuesday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $35.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.19.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.