Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target Raised to C$51.25

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$43.50 to C$51.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT to C$51.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$44.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT to C$53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$46.50 to C$51.50 in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boardwalk REIT presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$53.16.

TSE:BEI.UN opened at C$47.05 on Monday. Boardwalk REIT has a 52 week low of C$25.80 and a 52 week high of C$50.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$43.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.29, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.40 billion and a PE ratio of -9.68.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

