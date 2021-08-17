Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 325 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

PJP stock opened at $82.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.94. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12 month low of $61.43 and a 12 month high of $83.00.

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

