Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,968 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 37.3% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $162,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $18.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 25.13 and a quick ratio of 25.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.93. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.68 and a twelve month high of $19.49.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $58.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.27 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 89.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABR shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arbor Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

