Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.23% of El Pollo Loco worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,393,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,700,000 after buying an additional 261,488 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in El Pollo Loco by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,570,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,322,000 after acquiring an additional 51,647 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in El Pollo Loco by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 527,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,505,000 after acquiring an additional 169,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 169.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 352,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 221,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 328,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 42,535 shares during the last quarter. 46.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $230,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,054.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOCO stock opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $652.89 million, a PE ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.56. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $121.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.19 million. Research analysts anticipate that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

