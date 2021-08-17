Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 51,279 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 165,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51,279 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 162,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 215,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 17.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 528,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

ACCO stock opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.67. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $9.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 2.21.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 4.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.14%.

ACCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised ACCO Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $8.40 target price on ACCO Brands in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

