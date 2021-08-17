Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 14,443 Shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) by 27.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,443 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Solid Biosciences were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Solid Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Solid Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 83.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Solid Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Solid Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Solid Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of Solid Biosciences stock opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.32. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $11.58. The firm has a market cap of $276.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solid Biosciences Profile

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB).

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.