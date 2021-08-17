Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,100 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uxin were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Uxin by 75.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uxin in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uxin in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uxin by 4,713.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 131,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 128,528 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uxin by 207.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 461,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 311,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

UXIN opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.54 million, a PE ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.73. Uxin Limited has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $5.82.

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

