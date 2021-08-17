Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.29% of SB Financial Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SB Financial Group by 49.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in SB Financial Group by 88.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in SB Financial Group by 152.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SB Financial Group by 185.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in SB Financial Group by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ SBFG opened at $18.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.59. SB Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $20.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.91 million, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.23.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). SB Financial Group had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $15.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 million. Analysts expect that SB Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG).

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.