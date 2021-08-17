Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target Lowered to $140.00 at TD Securities

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its price target cut by TD Securities from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RGLD. Raymond James set a $146.00 price objective on Royal Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $117.21 price target on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.47.

RGLD opened at $114.56 on Friday. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $99.32 and a 12 month high of $140.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.50. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a net margin of 49.12% and a return on equity of 9.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Royal Gold by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

