NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) CFO Ashley Cordova Sells 26,624 Shares of Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) CFO Ashley Cordova sold 26,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $3,752,386.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,482,253.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NovoCure stock opened at $135.96 on Tuesday. NovoCure Limited has a one year low of $75.75 and a one year high of $232.76. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.02. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,718.66 and a beta of 1.14.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.50 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. On average, analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target (down previously from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Northland Securities started coverage on NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (down previously from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.14.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in NovoCure in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 104.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 133.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

