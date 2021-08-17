Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge Sells 15,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $6,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.13, for a total transaction of $5,026,950.00.
- On Monday, July 26th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.99, for a total transaction of $1,759,950.00.
- On Monday, May 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.55, for a total transaction of $3,271,000.00.
- On Tuesday, July 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.87, for a total transaction of $3,583,050.00.
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $2,296,200.00.
- On Wednesday, June 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $3,243,000.00.
- On Monday, June 14th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $4,266,400.00.
Moderna stock opened at $373.86 on Tuesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The firm has a market cap of $150.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $286.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Moderna by 380.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 1,785.7% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.38% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRNA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.71.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?
Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.