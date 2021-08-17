Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge Sells 15,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $6,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.13, for a total transaction of $5,026,950.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.99, for a total transaction of $1,759,950.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.55, for a total transaction of $3,271,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.87, for a total transaction of $3,583,050.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $2,296,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $3,243,000.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $4,266,400.00.

Moderna stock opened at $373.86 on Tuesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The firm has a market cap of $150.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $286.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The company’s revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Moderna by 380.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 1,785.7% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRNA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.71.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

