Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.85, for a total transaction of $1,924,250.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.92, for a total transaction of $1,664,600.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.90, for a total transaction of $1,654,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.51, for a total transaction of $1,382,550.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.40, for a total transaction of $4,266,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $1,186,100.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $812,250.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $1,115,000.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total transaction of $1,153,550.00.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $373.86 on Tuesday. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $54.21 and a one year high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $286.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.71.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 34.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Moderna by 9.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,082,000 after acquiring an additional 103,200 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth $587,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 17.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. 50.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

