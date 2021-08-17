Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,046 Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUGT. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 49.3% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. United Maritime Capital LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 22.0% in the first quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 36.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter worth $620,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter worth $2,444,000.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares stock opened at $53.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.91. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares has a 52 week low of $48.74 and a 52 week high of $109.43.

