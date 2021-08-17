Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes $395,000 Position in ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of ACRES Commercial Realty as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. 39.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACR opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $18.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.92. The stock has a market cap of $154.74 million, a P/E ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 185.72 and a quick ratio of 185.72.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACR. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ACRES Commercial Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACRES Commercial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ACRES Commercial Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity investments.

