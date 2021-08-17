41,001 Shares in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SHACU) Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SHACU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 41,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHACU. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,991,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,889,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,490,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,453,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,994,000.

Get SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SHACU opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify a prospective target business in the healthcare technology or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SHACU).

Receive News & Ratings for SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.