Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 6,351 Shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) by 52.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,351 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EWS. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amarillo National Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000.

NYSEARCA EWS opened at $23.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.31. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $24.22.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

