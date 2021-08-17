Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) by 43.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,351 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Sigilon Therapeutics worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 197.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. 61.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SGTX shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

In other news, Director Daniel Griffith Anderson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,022,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,222,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGTX stock opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.75. Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $54.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.15.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts expect that Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

