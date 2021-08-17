Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Holley (NYSE:HLLY) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on Holley in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.75 price target for the company.

Get Holley alerts:

Shares of HLLY opened at $11.02 on Monday. Holley has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $12.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Holley stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 753,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 2.41% of Holley as of its most recent SEC filing. 65.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Holley Company Profile

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.