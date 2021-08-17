Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Holley (NYSE:HLLY) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on Holley in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.75 price target for the company.
Shares of HLLY opened at $11.02 on Monday. Holley has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $12.75.
Holley Company Profile
Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.
