Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €99.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) has been given a €99.00 ($116.47) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €73.50 ($86.47) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €80.12 ($94.26).

Shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €67.30 ($79.18) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion and a PE ratio of 108.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €67.90. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €59.60 ($70.12) and a 12-month high of €82.50 ($97.06).

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

