Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Upgraded to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $105.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $83.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STX. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays raised shares of Seagate Technology from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.39.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $90.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.85%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $662,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 114.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,754,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $825,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,186 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 262.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,933,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $148,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,573 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 177.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 411,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,607,000 after acquiring an additional 940,963 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,407.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 880,637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $77,436,000 after acquiring an additional 845,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 274.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 531,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,827,000 after acquiring an additional 837,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.