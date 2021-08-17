Nordea Equity Research Downgrades Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) to Hold

Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BOZTY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Boozt AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Danske upgraded shares of Boozt AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOZTY opened at $19.02 on Monday. Boozt AB has a 52 week low of $11.64 and a 52 week high of $26.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.20.

Boozt AB engages in the operation of online fashion retail stores for men, women, and children. It operates through the following business segments: Boozt.com, Booztlet.com, and Others. The Boozt.com segment consists of the operational activities related to the multi-brand webstore Boozt.com. The Booztlet.com segment offers inventory clearance and retails items that do not sell within an allotted timeframe at Boozt.com.

