Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $451.28 Million

Analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) will announce sales of $451.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $450.60 million to $452.00 million. Veeva Systems reported sales of $353.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VEEV. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.39.

In related news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total transaction of $127,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,892.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $678,283.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,078 shares of company stock valued at $4,868,755. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 53.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $319.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $318.38. The firm has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a PE ratio of 126.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $235.74 and a twelve month high of $343.96.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

