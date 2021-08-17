Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Monday. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.
ABSI opened at $21.09 on Monday. Absci has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $31.53.
About Absci
Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.
