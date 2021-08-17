Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Monday. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

ABSI opened at $21.09 on Monday. Absci has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $31.53.

In other news, General Counsel Sarah Korman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Karen K. Mcginnis purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 26,600 shares of company stock valued at $425,600 in the last 90 days.

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

