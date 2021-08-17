Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price target upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KSS. Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. OTR Global raised Kohl’s from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.24.

NYSE:KSS opened at $54.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.28 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.14.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 1.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 3.7% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 0.9% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 158.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

