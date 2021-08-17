Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target Cut to $210.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on JAZZ. Barclays boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $199.31.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $140.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.90. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $189.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 147.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.03.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 1.53%. Analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $297,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,249,812.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total value of $1,960,269.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,806,794.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,389 shares of company stock worth $2,532,292 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 433,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,943,000 after purchasing an additional 60,365 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 615.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,147 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,730,000 after purchasing an additional 42,276 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $3,037,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 362,519 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,398,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

