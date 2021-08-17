Short Interest in Vectura Group plc (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) Drops By 42.3%

Vectura Group plc (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 42.3% from the July 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VEGPF shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Vectura Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vectura Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Vectura Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VEGPF opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.62. Vectura Group has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $2.74.

Vectura Group Company Profile

Vectura Group Plc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical development. Its activities include research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic products. The company operates through the following segments: Switzerland, United Kingdom, Germany, United States of America, and France.

