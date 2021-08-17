Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Short Interest Update

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 45.7% from the July 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of VWAPY opened at 23.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 25.29. Volkswagen has a one year low of 14.40 and a one year high of 29.85.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.5917 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

