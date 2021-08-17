West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Short Interest Up 66.7% in July

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WJRYY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Japan Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho raised shares of West Japan Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WJRYY opened at $52.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.85. West Japan Railway has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $63.98. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.41.

West Japan Railway Co engages in the railway transportation business. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Distribution, Real Estate, and Other Businesses. The Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. The Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail, and wholesale shops.

