Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

Get Acerinox alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ANIOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Acerinox from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of ANIOY opened at $6.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 230.00 and a beta of 1.71. Acerinox has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.217 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Acerinox’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Acerinox’s payout ratio is currently 115.79%.

Acerinox Company Profile

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acerinox (ANIOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acerinox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerinox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.