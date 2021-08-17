Zacks Investment Research Lowers EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EssilorLuxottica Société is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. The company’s brand portfolio consists of Ray-Ban, Oakley, Varilux(R), Transitions(R), Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters. EssilorLuxottica Société, formerly known as Essilor International Société Anonyme, is based in Paris, France. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. HSBC cut shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $91.31 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.16.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESLOY opened at $96.35 on Monday. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $61.23 and a twelve month high of $99.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.13. The stock has a market cap of $85.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.46, a PEG ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.3609 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s payout ratio is 48.04%.

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of ophthalmic lenses and instruments. It operates through the following business segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers. The Lenses & Optical Instruments business segment engages in the production, finishing, distribution and trading of lens and instruments.

