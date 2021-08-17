Zacks Investment Research Lowers Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Darling Ingredients Inc. is a provider of rendering, cooking oil and bakery waste recycling and recovery solutions. It collects and transforms all aspects of animal by-product streams into broadly used and specialty ingredients, such as gelatin, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstock, green energy, natural casings and hides. The Company also provides grease trap services to food service establishments, environmental services to food processors and sells restaurant cooking oil delivery and collection equipment. Darling Ingredients Inc., formerly known as Darling International Inc., is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.00.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $79.00 on Monday. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $31.45 and a 12 month high of $79.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $765,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 275,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,094,036.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at about $6,914,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 14.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 149,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,905,000 after buying an additional 19,130 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 906.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 144,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,765,000 after buying an additional 130,298 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 54.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 291,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,686,000 after acquiring an additional 102,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter worth about $2,496,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

