Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Great Elm Capital Corp. is a diversified investment company. Its business line consists of investment management, financial products and merchant banking. Great Elm Capital Corp. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Get Great Elm Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GECC opened at $3.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.42. Great Elm Capital has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $5.53.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Great Elm Capital had a net margin of 56.42% and a return on equity of 8.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Great Elm Capital will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.49%. Great Elm Capital’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GECC. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in Great Elm Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Great Elm Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Great Elm Capital by 14.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 130,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 16,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Great Elm Capital by 2.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.07% of the company’s stock.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Elm Capital (GECC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.