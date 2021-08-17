Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank which operates as a locally owned and operated community bank serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services through its 19 offices with locations in Fulton, Defiance, Henry, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana they have offices located in DeKalb and Steuben counties. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is based in Archbold, Ohio. “

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $22.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $253.99 million, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.02. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $27.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 23.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.48%.

In other news, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 1,700 shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $37,417.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 4,999 shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $110,027.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,619,194.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,799 shares of company stock valued at $215,747 in the last 90 days. 8.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

