Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Lowered to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ørsted A/S from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group upgraded Ørsted A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays began coverage on Ørsted A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of Ørsted A/S stock opened at $50.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.87. Ørsted A/S has a twelve month low of $44.55 and a twelve month high of $76.47.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

