Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ PYCR opened at $36.49 on Monday. Paycor HCM has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $37.55.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

