Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Truist

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) had its target price boosted by Truist from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.86.

NYSE:SRC opened at $50.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.43, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $51.95.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 3.84%. As a group, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 543.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 91,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 77,455 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 225.9% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 10,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 35,398 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 87,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

