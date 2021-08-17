LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is an online consumer finance platform for educated young adults primarily in China. The Company provide technologies including big data, cloud computing and artificial intelligence. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is based in China. “

Get LexinFintech alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.30 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. CICC Research started coverage on LexinFintech in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

Shares of LX opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. LexinFintech has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.96. The firm had revenue of $449.29 million during the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 37.40% and a net margin of 16.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that LexinFintech will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 2,469.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in LexinFintech by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in LexinFintech during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in LexinFintech during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in LexinFintech by 433.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LexinFintech Company Profile

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LexinFintech (LX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.