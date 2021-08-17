FY2025 EPS Estimates for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Cut by Piper Sandler

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for ALX Oncology in a report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.84.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.83.

Shares of ALXO stock opened at $66.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion and a PE ratio of -41.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.79. ALX Oncology has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $117.45.

In related news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $405,546.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $978,453.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 521,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,560,485.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,487 shares of company stock worth $3,225,675 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 86.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in ALX Oncology by 51.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 276,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,099,000 after buying an additional 93,273 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ALX Oncology by 2,116.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after buying an additional 96,452 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ALX Oncology by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in ALX Oncology by 13.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,681,000 after buying an additional 127,438 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

