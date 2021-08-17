Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of BASE opened at $35.57 on Monday. Couchbase has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $37.78.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

