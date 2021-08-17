BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Price Target Cut to $407.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $409.00 to $407.00 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BeiGene from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $342.38.

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $280.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $325.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.77. BeiGene has a fifty-two week low of $209.05 and a fifty-two week high of $388.97.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.74) by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $149.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.60 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 138.52% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that BeiGene will post -12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 300 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.23, for a total transaction of $97,569.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Liang sold 650 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.16, for a total value of $230,204.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,565,265 shares in the company, valued at $554,354,252.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 238,114 shares of company stock worth $37,880,195. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BeiGene by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in BeiGene in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in BeiGene by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in BeiGene by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in BeiGene in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. 59.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BeiGene

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

