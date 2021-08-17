CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CB Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for Community Bank, a chartered commercial bank. The Bank’s services include personal banking and business banking. It offers checking, loan accounts, individual retirement accounts, wealth management, certificates of deposit, recorder check, business checking accounts, business loans, cash management and re-order check. The Bank offers other services, including merchant services, financial and wealth management, wire transfers, credit card, ATM, and online banking services. It serves business owners, non-profit groups, government agencies, school administrators, and individual personal account holders in Pennsylvania. CB Financial Services, Inc. is based in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania. “

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

NASDAQ CBFV opened at $23.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $125.62 million, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 0.81. CB Financial Services has a one year low of $17.76 and a one year high of $24.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.67.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $12.15 million for the quarter. CB Financial Services had a positive return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that CB Financial Services will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is 58.90%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 44.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CB Financial Services (CBFV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.