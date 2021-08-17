Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. Calumet processes crude oil into customized lubricating oils, solvents, and waxes used in consumer, industrial, and automotive products. The Company also produces fuel products including gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel. Calumet is based in Indianapolis, Indiana and has three plants located in northwest Louisiana. “

NASDAQ CLMT opened at $6.02 on Monday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The company has a market cap of $473.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.74.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.39). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,706,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M grew its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,153,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,663,000 after buying an additional 308,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 491,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 168,138 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,251,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 264,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 57,981 shares in the last quarter. 18.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

