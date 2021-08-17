Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CYCLACEL is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel, mechanism-targeted drugs to treat human cancers and other serious disorders. Three orally-available Cyclacel drugs are in clinical development. Sapacitabine, a cell cycle modulating nucleoside analog, is in Phase 2 studies for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia in the elderly, myelodysplastic syndromes and cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Seliciclib (CYC202 or R-roscovitine), a CDK inhibitor, is in Phase 2 for the treatment of lung cancer and nasopharyngeal cancer. “

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CYCC opened at $4.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.21. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $11.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.72.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tri Locum Partners LP raised its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 313,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 19,912 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 21,275 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 143.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 29,956 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 327,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 27,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

Featured Story: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.