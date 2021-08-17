ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. HSBC raised shares of ageas SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ageas SA/NV from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of ageas SA/NV to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered ageas SA/NV from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGESY opened at $52.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.42. ageas SA/NV has a 52-week low of $38.79 and a 52-week high of $67.11. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.259 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.37%. ageas SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.74%.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.

